Starbucks Releases New Banana Split Frappuccino

After the wild success and popularity of the unicorn frappuccino, Starbucks just seems to keep coming up with new concoctions. Their newest frap: the banana split frappuccino.

As first reported by HelloGiggles, the Starbucks at the Desert Hills outlet in Palm Springs, CA, has begun offering a Banana Split Frappuccino, and apparently it tastes almost as good as the real thing. Featuring a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino base, the drink includes fresh banana, strawberry juice, frapp chips, and a mocha drizzle, and tastes just like a strawberry-banana smoothie.

However this wouldn’t be the first time the coffee company has played with this flavor idea. Apparently it has already been on the chains “secret menu’. But the two beverages actually only have a handful of overlapping ingredients, and the older version of the drink features a Strawberries and Creme Frappuccino base with vanilla bean powder, java chips, fresh banana, whipped cream, and a mocha drizzle.

-source via cosmopolitan.com