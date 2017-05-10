Student Confined To Wheelchair Stands And Walks Across Stage For College Graduation

Sam Bridgman just graduated from the University of South Florida with a master’s degree and an MBA from the Muma College of Business Sport & Entertainment Management program. He’s been confined to a wheel chair since he was 18 years old die to Friedreich’s ataxia.

Bridgman shocked everyone in attendance at the graduation ceremony when he rose from his chair, and with the assistance of a couple of pals, walked across the stage to accept his diploma.

Friedreich’s ataxia is life-shortening, and affects the nervous system and the heart, causing a loss of coordination from the toes to the fingertips. Now that graduation has passed, Bridgman will continue to work as an advocate for those suffering from ataxia by raising funds for the Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance.

Via WKRN