The Original Cast Of The Daily Show Reunited On The Late Show

There is no better time than right now for the original crew of the Daily Show to reunite. Back in the day, during times of political turmoil, they were at their finest.

Last night, Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, Samantha Bee, Ed Helms, John Oliver, and Rob Corddry flashed back to 2005, which was Colbert’s last day with The Daily Show. And is was EPIC!

For starters, George W. Bush was President. Samantha Bee points out there will never be another President this good for comedy. She also said,

“This guy does something ridiculous at least once a month. There’s literally no scenario where I would ever say, ‘God, I wish George W. Bush was President.”

Of course the entire flashback is filled with hilarious jokes from 2005…like Beyonce will never leave Destiny’s Child and Bill Cosby is my favorite comedian.

John Oliver actually played the part of Steve Carrel, who wasn’t available to do the show. Ha! and of course Jon Stewart was there too, eating yogurt in the fridge. Then they all plug their political shows.