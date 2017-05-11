1/4 of Millennials Are Okay Living With Mom & Dad – Even Into Their 30s

May 11, 2017 10:52 AM
You may have heard that more young adults are living with their parents than in previous generations. New research says they may extend the arrangement even longer, if possible.

Data released from TD Ameritrade shows 27% of Millennials between the ages of 20 and 26 say they would not be embarrassed to be living with their parents after the age of 30 and up to 34.

11% said they would feel no shame if they were still living with their parents when they were 35 and beyond.

If you’re a parent of adult children doing such, please note that ¾ of these offspring apparently DO want to move out by age 30. 😉

