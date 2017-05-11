#BowWowChallenge Surfaces After Lil Bow Wow Pretends He’s On A Private Jet

May 11, 2017 3:03 PM
Filed Under: Bow Wow, bow wow challenge, Jet, lil bow wow

In case yo missed it, Lil Bow Wow got called out on social media after claiming on Instagram that he was traveling on a private jet. In reality, Bow Wow was actually on a commercial airplane. He was caught on Snapchat by another passenger.

The internet had an instant reaction to the situation, starting #BowWowChallenge. Here’s how it works…you post two pictures side by side. One picture is staged to look real, the other picture is how you set it up to look real. Does that make sense? Ok, maybe these examples will help.

Haters gon hate!?! 😝🔙🔛🔝😂😭😂😭 #bowwowchallenge

A post shared by Phoenixx CypherAssassin (@215international) on

OMG! These are hilarious!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live