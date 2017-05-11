BowWowChallenge Surfaces After Lil Bow Wow Pretends He’s On A Private Jet

In case yo missed it, Lil Bow Wow got called out on social media after claiming on Instagram that he was traveling on a private jet. In reality, Bow Wow was actually on a commercial airplane. He was caught on Snapchat by another passenger.

The internet had an instant reaction to the situation, starting #BowWowChallenge. Here’s how it works…you post two pictures side by side. One picture is staged to look real, the other picture is how you set it up to look real. Does that make sense? Ok, maybe these examples will help.

Damn hand crampin' up from handlin' all this dough y'all. That's why they call me the Baker. #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/iXJHXNyP6U — Bow Wow Challenge (@BowWowChalleng) May 11, 2017

Haters gon hate!?! 😝🔙🔛🔝😂😭😂😭 #bowwowchallenge A post shared by Phoenixx CypherAssassin (@215international) on May 11, 2017 at 3:40am PDT

Blessed 🙏 My new ride at the car wash. #BowWowChallenge pic.twitter.com/unoT3kQWeU — Antonio (@antologies) May 10, 2017

OMG! These are hilarious!