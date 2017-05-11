Dallas Now Has a Costco

No longer need to drive to Plano or Duncanville to buy in massive bulk. Costco Dallas opened at 8:00 this morning. Six months of toilet paper await you at 8055 Churchill Way, southwest of LBJ & Central Expressway.

Welcome to Dallas .@Costco! New store open today on Churchill Way, near LBJ & Hwy 75 pic.twitter.com/X7WGwq21T0 — Kristin Weisell (@KristinWeisKRLD) May 11, 2017

In addition to the two Plano and Duncanville locations, Costco has stores in Fort Worth, Arlington, Southlake, Lewisville, Frisco and Rockwall. Hard to believe Big D took so long.

Good timing: just this week Forbes magazine named Costo the best place to work with $21 per hour wages + health insurance for part time employees.