Dallas Now Has a Costco

No longer need to drive to Plano or Duncanville to buy in massive bulk. Costco Dallas opened at 8:00 this morning. Six months of toilet paper await you at 8055 Churchill Way, southwest of LBJ & Central Expressway.
In addition to the two Plano and Duncanville locations, Costco has stores in Fort Worth, Arlington, Southlake, Lewisville, Frisco and Rockwall. Hard to believe Big D took so long.
Good timing: just this week Forbes magazine named Costo the best place to work with $21 per hour wages + health insurance for part time employees.