Engagement Photographer Accidentally Shoots the Wrong Couple’s Proposal

A photographer’s mistake this past weekend ended with a nice surprise. Engagement photographer, Jacob Peters, says he was contacted several days ago to secretly shoot a romantic sunrise engagement from afar at a popular landmark in Arkansas known as Hawksbill Crag. The man, from Wisconsin, who wanted to surprise his soon-to-be fiancée with the pictures.

So Peters planned his schedule out and was up at 2:30am on Saturday, getting all 30 pounds of gear ready for the shoot. He headed out to Whitaker’s Point in Arkansas’ Ozark National Forest, arrived around 4:45, hiked up to the spot and was set up by 6am . Since he had no cell service all he could do was wait for the couple to arrive.

At 6:17am, a young couple walked onto Hawksbill Crag in the distance, and Peters began shooting. Not even thinking twice about the couple, he continued snapping. After a few minutes standing on the rock outcropping, the man pulled out a ring, got down on one knee, and proposed.

Peters said it looked like a positive response, he wrapped up, and let the couple enjoy the rest of the sunrise. Later, Peter recounts, “I sent the guy a text saying congratulations the photos are beautiful.” But his client responded back with “I’m confused, we never saw you and we got there a little late, are you sure it was us? I was in a blue plaid shirt…”

Turns out it was the wrong couple! Trying to make something of the situation, Peters decides to get a little help from the internet. He posted a thread on Facebook asking people to help him find the couple, and within 4 hours, he was able to track down the couple.

“They are from Dallas and they were sent a link to the post from a photographer they were going to hire. Within 4 hours I found out who they were and they couldn’t have been happier.”

You can see the full thread and photos below.