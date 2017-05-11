German Grocery Store Chain “Lidle” Planning (7) North Texas Locations

More grocery store competition is coming to North Texas, with it’s first location scheduled for Dallas!

Last fall I shared the story about plans of German grocer “Lidl” (rhymes with needle) to enter the North Texas market, and now Dallas Morning News reports the chain has spent over $10 million on land towards the following locations:

 

Shoppers enter a branch of Lidl on November 18, 2015 in Bristol, England (Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

  • Dallas – Summit Parc Drive
  • Frisco – 8230 Preston Road
  • McKinney – Virginia Parkway & Custer (northwest corner)
  • Little Elm – FM 423 & Little Elm Parkway
  • North Richland Hills – 9050 N. Tarrant Parkway
  • Rockwall – Goliad and Quail Run (northeast corner)
  • Wylie – 3010 FM 544 & Regency Drive
A inside view of a Lidl supermarket discount store in Essen, western Germany, on January 14, 2015 (Photo: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images)

Lidl stores are approximately twice the size of their primary competitor, Aldi. Lidl is known for it’s operations efficiency and focus on private label foods and now has an office in Farmers Branch.

Casey Thomas, Dallas District 3 City Councilman recently posted on his Facebook page that the Dallas Summit Parc area will have the 1st Lidl store in Texas.

A inside view of a Lidl supermarket discount store in Essen, western Germany, on January 14, 2015 (Photo: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/GettyImages

