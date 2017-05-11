Harry Styles Tried To Stage Dive And Crashed Directly Onto The Floor

Harry Styles is the epitome of cool right now. However, even he probably had a hard time playing off this incident in any sort of “Rico Suave” manner.

Styles was performing a secret show on Monday at New York’s Rough Trade record store when he decided he wanted to stage dive. This isn’t uncommon at any rock show, artists and fans stage dive all the time. We just don’t think Styles’ audience is one at the ready to always catch a diving Brit.

Reports are coming out that when Styles dove from the stage noooobody caught him and he landed directly on the floor. Video hasn’t surfaced yet, and we’re thinking that since it was a secret gig phones and other recording devices were confiscated at the door or told to be turned off.

Still, people are tweeting and clarifying what exactly happened Monday night at Rough Trade.

WHEN HARRY STYLES TRIES TO STAGE DIVE AND BUT JUST CRUSHES YOU AND THE REST OF THE CROWD INSTEAD — Christina (@christinahydo) May 8, 2017

Me if @Harry_Styles chose to stage dive at his concert 😍 pic.twitter.com/zyOopFvaHa — gem (@WordsWithGem) May 9, 2017

please do not let harry styles stage dive he is very bad at it pic.twitter.com/RRcORkWbld — emi (@hansolostan) May 8, 2017

The show was reportedly filmed and should air on television tomorrow, to coincide with the release of his debut solo album.

