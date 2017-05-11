KFC Releases Colonel Sanders Romance Novel Just In Time For Mother’s Day

If you’re scrambling for a last-minute gift for Mother’s Day, scramble no longer. KFC and the Colonel have got your back.

The fast food chain has released a 96 page romance novel, centered around Colonel Sanders himself, titled Tender Wings of Desire.

This is not a drill, y’all.

Give Mom her true heart’s desire this Mother’s Day—a family meal and a romance novel featuring Colonel Sanders. pic.twitter.com/WHJNL9kRqn — KFC (@kfc) May 4, 2017

The book is available for FREE on Amazon, and currently sits with a four out of five stars rating. Some reviews call it “deliciously crisp writing” with “free-range love,” although not all have been thrilled with Tender Wings. One particularly harsh review said, “The Colonel didn’t satisfy me.”

Via Time