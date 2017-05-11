KFC Releases Colonel Sanders Romance Novel Just In Time For Mother’s Day

May 11, 2017 6:36 AM
Filed Under: amazon, book, Colonel Sanders, KFC, Mothers Day, Romance Novel, tender wings of desire

If you’re scrambling for a last-minute gift for Mother’s Day, scramble no longer.  KFC and the Colonel have got your back.

The fast food chain has released a 96 page romance novel, centered around Colonel Sanders himself, titled Tender Wings of Desire.

This is not a drill, y’all.

The book is available for FREE on Amazon, and currently sits with a four out of five stars rating.  Some reviews call it “deliciously crisp writing” with “free-range love,” although not all have been thrilled with Tender Wings.  One particularly harsh review said, “The Colonel didn’t satisfy me.”

Via Time

