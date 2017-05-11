Miley Cyrus Releases New Single “Malibu”

After the long wait, Miley Cyrus’ new single ”Malibu” has finally dropped!

The video that was also released along with the song, was directed by Cyrus and Diane Martel. Cyrus has also spoken about how inspiration for her new single comes from her fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

“I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognize you anymore.’ We had to re-fall for each other,” she said in a candid interview with Billboard. “I know exactly where I am right now. I know what I want this record to be. And not in the sense of manipulation—wanting something from my fans or the audience, like some slimy thing—’How do I get attention?’ I never thought about that.”

-source via eonline.com