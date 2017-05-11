New Study Shows Tequila Is Good For The Bones

Here’s a potential reason to have a margarita. Not that you need one.

Drinking tequila makes for stronger bones. Moderate consumption, of course! Seems blue agave, which is found in tequila, can help improve magnesium absorption.

“The consumption of fructans contained in the agave [plant], in collaboration with adequate intestinal microbiota, promotes the formation of new bone, even with the presence of osteoporosis,” said Dr. Mercedes Lopez, a co-author of the study.

The study found that after eight weeks of consuming fructans from the agave plant, lab mice had improved bone density.

Lopez hopes that this could signal future alternative treatments for bone diseases.