Nicole Kidman Shades Giada De Laurentiis’ Cooking on ‘Ellen’

May 11, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: Cooking, Ellen, food, Food Network, funny, giada de laurentiis, Nicole Kidman, Shade, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Ellen Show

It was an awkward segment to say the very least! While everything seemed like laughs and light jokes,  Nicole Kidman took the opportunity to let Giada De Laurentiis know what she really felt about her food. De Laurentiis  was demonstrating to viewers, Ellen, and Kidman how to make a focaccia bread. The Food Network star had pre-prepared some for the show and had on display to show what the final product would look like after it was baked. But that didn’t stop Ellen and Kidman from taking a piece to taste test for themselves.

It was very clear the Australian actress was left seriously underwhelmed after tasting Giada’s focaccia. “It’s a little tough,” the star told her, after taking a bite. The Food Network star fired back, “Nicole, it has been sitting there for, like, five hours!”

But the real awkward part (and slightly mean) was when Kidman spit out the bread onto her hand, “I know you’re not meant to criticize, but it’s a little tough. “she reiterated. “Do not let my kids see that I did that,” she added.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live