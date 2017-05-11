Paris Hilton Claims She Invented The Selfie

Paris Hilton is back in the limelight and apparently she wants everyone to know, she invented the selfie.

“If a beeper had a camera, I would have taken a selfie with it,” Hilton explained during a recent interview with W magazine. “I think I have a selfie from when I was a little kid — like, on a disposable camera.”

She also claims to have paved the way for future celebrity models. “We started a whole new genre of celebrity that no one had ever seen before,” Hilton said. She went on to become one of the early famous-for-being-famous rich kids of Hollywood way before Kim Kardashian’s days.

“Nowadays, I feel like it’s so easy, becoming famous. Anybody with a phone can do it,” she said, seemingly unimpressed with the recent wave of “famous” faces on social media. She’s also pretty unimpressed by today’s “reality” TV. “Nowadays, everything is just so scripted and fake. Everything is planned out. There’s nothing real, really,” she lamented. “I’m glad that I did it in the beginning when it was organic and fun.”

-source via yahoo celebrity.com