Psy Has 2 New Songs, One Of Which Features The Pineapple Pen Guy

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for, Psy is back with not one, but two new songs!

The man made famous by Gangnam style, uploaded two new videos to YouTube on Wednesday. In less than twenty-four hours, both videos already have over 6.5 million views.

As much as we hate to admit it, both songs are super catchy. Here’s “I Luv It,” which features the Pineapple Pen guy!

And here’s “New Face,”

Just when you think you’re over Psy, he sucks you right back in. Man, he knows produce a great beat. We can’t even believe we’re saying that.