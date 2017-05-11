Taylor Swift Rumored To Be Releasing New Album This Fall

Has anybody seen Taylor Swift recently? She performed publicly in February during Super Bowl weekend, but that was really the last public appearance she’s made in 2017.

One of her buddies, Ed Sheeran, recently went underground, and on the end other came new music. This led fans to speculate that Swift herself is working on new music, thus shying away from the public eye. Well Sheeran all but confirmed these rumors, telling the BBC, “Taylor isn’t going to be releasing until probably the end of this year. Christmas is the smartest time to release because that’s when everyone buys records.”

It looks like we won’t even have to wait until Christmas! A source told Us that Swift has ben quietly recording material for a new album, with the hopes of releasing it in the fall. She’s apparently been avoiding big studios at her home bases in New York, London, and Nashville in order to keep everything hush hush.

It looks like she’ll continue to expand on her pop sound according to the insider. “She’s continuing down the pop route because 1989 was a huge success and fans really gravitated toward that album.”

Via Harpers Bazaar