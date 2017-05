It’s finally here. Are you a Batman fan? Then you don’t want to miss this! The latest attraction coming to Six Flags Over Texas is a 120-foot-tall rollercoaster that’s free-fly and comes with 4-D seats that will spin you forwards and backwards. Six Flags even claims the ride will flip you head over heels literally at least six times throughout the journey.

The Joker will be here in less than 10 days and we’re excited! See the ride in action below.