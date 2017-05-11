This Phone Case Also Serves As A Container For Your Morning Coffee

May 11, 2017 5:14 AM
Filed Under: Coffee, container, iPhone, kickstarter, mokase, Morning, Phone, thermos

Ladies and gentlemen, our mornings just got 10x easier.  Mokase is a Kickstarter campaign with the intentions of creating the world’s first phone case that doubles as a coffee dispenser.  The idea is to develop a case where you manually insert coffee beans and water, and out pours espresso, hot and ready for you to enjoy.

The company behind Mokase says while they do not yet have a working prototype that meets their standards, they assure backers that “The project is in a very advanced phase.  We have kept in touch with suppliers, prototyped, tested but the total investment goes beyond our possibility, that’s why we ask your help to complete the undertaking.”

Unfortunately, their campaign has hit sort of a snag, as Kickstarter suspended it 3 days ago, which doesn’t necessarily mean the end, though.  Kickstarter will allow Mokase to continue crowdfunding as soon as it develops a sufficient prototype.

Via Mirror

