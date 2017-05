Raise your hand if you could use an adorable puppy video today?

Normally, it would be safe to assume that dogs chasing squirrels isn’t a learned behavior, rather an instinct. However, it would appear that not all dogs come with that feature.

Just watch! This poor little pup thinks the squirrel is up in the tree, but little does he know the squirrel has gotten down on the ground to taunt him.

Don’t worry buddy, you’ll get the hang of it soon.