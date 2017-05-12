A ‘Haunted House’ Is up for Sale in Mineral Wells

This three-bedroom, two-bath home in the heart of Mineral Wells comes with a warning: its tenants may still live there long after it’s sold. What does that mean? Well according to the property owner, Phil Kirchhoff, as many as nine spirits call it home. In an interview with our sister station, KRLD-AM, “When we bought the house we had no idea that it was haunted. I wasn’t involved in the paranormal at that point. The neighbors all started talking about it, they started telling us stories.”

And for $125,000 all 2,800 square feet can be yours if you dare. Or if you don’t mind sharing with other inhabitants that is.

Real estate agent, Becky Foley, with Source 1 Real Estate, says this is her most unique listing to date. While she admits she isn’t really into the paranormal, she confesses to witnessing some odd occurrences. “A client got literally nauseously ill, and thought she was going to pass out and ran out. She kept saying, ‘I can’t go back in there, something hit me the moment you opened the door, I cannot go back in there.”

If this does sound like something you’re interested in purchasing or even touring, tours are booked through September.