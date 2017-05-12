ABC Cancels Last Man Standing

May 12, 2017 11:04 AM
Filed Under: ABC, Cancelled, Fees, Last Man Standing, Tim Allen

Good ratings can’t save Tim Allen’s sitcom Last Man Standing. ABC has opted to end the series on a high.

In previous years, ABC and 20th Century Fox would go back and forth over licensing fees. However this year, ABC didn’t want to bargain or negotiate and just cancelled the show instead.

Last Man Standing in the second biggest ratings pull for ABC, just behind Modern Family. It’s also the third highest rated scripted show on TV.

There are some implications that the show was cancelled due to Tim Allen’s support of Donald Trump and his conservative political views. However, this news hits just days after ABC made the announcement that they bought American Idol. Perhaps both issues played a part in cancelling the series?

