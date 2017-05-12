Backhanded Compliments From Southern Moms

Moms are the best! They all have their own little sayings. “Bless Your Heart” is a big one right here in Texas. But if you really think about the tone in which it’s used, that phrase could be considered patronizing.

There are plenty of other phrases moms say that leave us wondering if that was intended at an insult. The accent can really throw you for a loop. So, in honor of some of our favorite moms…here are a few backhanded compliments from Southern Mothers.

“Now, that’s an interesting look.”

“I bet those shoes are comfortable.”

“Is that the look you were going for?”

“I bought this the other day, but it’s too big on me. Do you want it?”

Wow. That busy print does wonder for your eyes.”

Awwwww thanks mom! You can read the full list HERE.