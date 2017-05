“All my mom wanted was serious graduation photos.”

This was the caption written under the gallery of photos taken of Delaney Henry, a recent college graduate of Appalachian State University. 90% of the photos are lovely and pretty standard. She’s wearing her graduation robes as she sits in a field of flowers and looks very pretty.

Then you notice her hands. They’re tiny.

Her mother must love that she’ll have these pictures hanging in her house forever and ever!

Via HuffPost