Complaints Rise Over Helicopter Noise from Bell Helicopter

As yard signs and social media groups begin popping up, Tarrant County residents are telling Bell Helicopter to “Stop the Noise”.

The noise they’re complaining about is, of all things … helicopters.

The Northern Tarrant County residents have been complaining for more than a year about the noise from helicopters.

“It almost brings me to tears sometimes because of the aggravation, the noise,” said one resident.

Bell Helicopter is the world’s premier provider of vertical lift aircraft for use in commercial and military applications. The aerospace company is headquartered in Ft Worth and has been around since 1935.

Their complaints are mind boggling to most as the company has been around for more than 80 years, long before homes began popping up near the company’s training fields.

In good neighborly spirit, Bell has worked tirelessly with the FAA to allow their pilots to fly higher, as well as take different routes above highways, versus residential areas; however, residents do not feel that is enough and the company should cease all flights above their homes.

“We are sensitive to the noise impact of our flight training operations and have tried to balance this concern while maintaining safe operations to and from our north training field,” Bell said in a press release.

The company has even gone as far as to request the Zoning Commission in Fort Worth to allow them to rezone a 140 acre flood plain into new development which would include helicopter flight training.

Those siding with Bell have taken to Social Media to voice their mocks of these “entitled homeowners”.