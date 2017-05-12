Deer Crashes Through McKinney Home

May 12, 2017 3:31 PM
One Texas family had a very unexpected visitor during their dinner in McKinney, TX. .

Jeffrey Stubbe, who lives in the Stonebridge Ranch neighborhood, told NBC DFW his family was getting ready to have dinner when a deer bolted through their front door.  “This deer comes crashing through the storm door and right into our living room, leaving blood all over our floor and traumatizing my 11-year-old. Crazy!” Stubbe said in an email.

“We’ve lived here for 13 years and have never seen a deer,” Stubbe said. “We’ve seen bobcats and coyotes, but never a deer.  Absolutely the most bizarre occurrence ever!!”

 -source via nbcdfw.com

 

