Facebook As Addictive as Cigarettes and Chocolate, New Study Says

Call it a ‘Facebook Fix.’ According to a new study, Facebook is as addicting as cigarettes and chocolate, and that just seeing the Facebook logo triggers a “craving” for you to log on.

A study of 200 people showed that the Facebook logo sparked irresistible ‘pleasure cravings’ in frequent users of the social media site. The more frequent the user, the more positive the reaction to the ‘F.’ Frequent Facebook users were more positive about the images after seeing the “f” logo. Less regular users were unaffected.

Like other addictions, Facebook is almost impossible to resist, yet can also trigger uncomfortable feelings of guilt. The findings uncover more about the complexity of social media addiction.

Study author Dr Guido van Koningsbruggen rom Amsterdam’s Vrije University said: “Failures to resist social media temptations may eventually negatively affect well-being.”

