Florida Man Wrestles 16 Foot Python in the Everglades

We’ve all seen Steve Irwin wrestle an alligator but have you seen a man take on a 16 foot python.

Only in Florida would this happen, snake hunter Dustin Crum happen to see something shiny in the brush while driving and it turned out to be a 16 foot monster or python as you will. In the Florida Everglade the Burmese python is a huge problem and can destroy the ecological community in southern Florida, the state will even pay you to catch them there such a problem. Crum just happened to catch a pregnant python with 78 eggs in its stomach. Great catch guys! check out the video below.