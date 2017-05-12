Lawyer Turned Model Pia Muehlenbeck Shares Tips For The Perfect Selfie

May 12, 2017 9:42 AM
Pia Muehlenbeck is a lawyer turned model with almost 2 million followers on Instagram.

To gain that kind of following takes persistence and skill, and she shared some of her tips on how to take the perfect selfie.  As you can see, we need some help.

The most important key to selfie taking is the lighting, and to always face the window in your house to gain the best natural lighting, and to always turn the phone sideways and take pictures in the landscape format.

As for facial expressions, Pia is a fan of real smiles.  “I’ve been getting into real smiles more.  So many people take photos like that [with a fake smile].  That’s how I started my Instagram in fact.”

Via Daily Mail

