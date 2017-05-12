Orange County Sheriff’s Department Calmly Asks Paddle-Boarders To Exit The Ocean After 15 Great White Sharks Appear

May 12, 2017 11:03 AM
Filed Under: 15 sharks, great whites, Long Beach, Orange County, paddle-boarders, Sharks

After watching movies like Jaws, The Shallows, or even Deep Blue Sea, we all know you don’t want to mess with sharks. They’re terrifying! They really will eat you. Heck, we’ve even seen real-life shark attack videos that will keep you from the water forever!

So, for those of you who aren’t already done with the ocean, this video just might seal the deal.

On Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department was forced to warn paddle-boarders from their helicopter that they were in great white shark territory. There were fifteen great whites surrounding the paddle-boarders. The Sheriff’s Department got on the loud speaker and very calmly said…

“Attention in the water! This is the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Be advised, State Parks is asking us to make an announcement to let you know you are paddle-boarding next to approximately 15 great white sharks. They are advising that you exit the water in a calm manner. The sharks are as close to the surf line. Thank you for your cooperation.”

Oh helllllllllll no!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live