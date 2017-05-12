Pentatonix Is Losing A Member

Five-person a capella group Pentatonix is about to lose Avi Kaplan who announced his departure Friday morning in video posted on the group’s Facebook page.

Avi has said that he has been struggling to keep up with the fast pace of the band and the lifestyle that comes with it. He also says that he misses spending more time with family and friends and wants to be able to, “escape into nature when I’m feeling overwhelmed or just need some time to myself.”

They’re about to kick off a summer tour that includes gigs in Japan, and 3 nights at the Hollywood Bowl. Avi says he’ll still do all those shows, but after the tour he’s done.

-source via TMZ