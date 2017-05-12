Propser ISD Requiring Mandatory Breathalyzers To Enter Prom

Students attending Prosper High School’s senior prom can expect more than fancy dresses and slow dances this year.

Everyone attending the prom is expected to take and pass a breathalyzer test adminstered by the Prosper Police department before entering the premises.

Parents of students received an email from the Prosper ISD that read:

Student safety and well-being is our first priority at PHS and PISD including at Prom; therefore, this year, ALL STUDENTS entering prom will be breathalyzed before entering by PISD police. We hope that this will serve as a deterrent to prevent students from partaking in drugs and/or alcohol on prom night. Students who fail the breathalyzer will not be allowed admittance into prom, forfeiting any monies, and their parents will be contacted to come pick them up. They will also be facing severe disciplinary action at school the following Monday up to and including DAEP placement which for Seniors would also include loss of all Senior privileges for the remainder of the year.

Although this is not a reaction to a particular event, it is the campus’ belief that the benefits of utilizing the breathalyzer at such voluntary events like prom will hopefully provide an additional layer of safety,” a Prosper ISD spokesperson noted in a statement to NBC DFW. “We are very proud of our students at Prosper High School. We are also very committed to providing a safe, fun and enjoyable experience at the prom.

While schools around the country have taken similar action, most in North Texas have yet to do the same. School districts in Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano and Frisco do not have any plans to implement a similar policy, although Argly ISD requires students to take a breath test before and after prom. Argyle ISD Police Chief Paul Cairney said, “These are the measures we think every school should consider, because we just have to know that the students come to us completely sober and that they leave us completely sober.”

Via NBC DFW