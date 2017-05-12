Rockwall 11-Year-Old With Cancer Surprised At Hospital With Flash Mob Of Doctors And Nurses

May 12, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: alex kiker, Dallas, DFW, flash mob. Make-A-Wish, local, Medical City Children's Hospital, Rockwall

Alex Kiker is an 11-year-old from Rockwall living with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

One of her favorite things to do is go to the beach, but living with cancer has made it very difficult for Alex and her family.  However, Alex and her family will soon be on the way to the beach, thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation, who granted her wish with the help of nurses and employees Medical City Children’s Hospital.

As Alex walked into the hospital thinking she needed to take a test, doctors and nurses organized a flash mob complete with dancing, pom poms, and glitter!

Make a Wish will be sending Alex and her family on a tropical vacation, complete with accommodations in a bungalow on the water.  The best part?  Alex will be enjoying her vacation after months of treatment, and in full remission.

Via Dallas News

