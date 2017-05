The trailer for Life of Kylie has been released and people are already wanting more.

The show is set to premiere Thursday, July 6, at 10 pm EST on E!, and it focuses on the life of the youngest Jenner/makeup mogul.

She says, “When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you, but they don’t. Nobody has a perfect life. Now I can find what really is going to make me happy. There’s an image that I have to keep up with, then there’s me: Kylie.”

-source via elitedaily.com