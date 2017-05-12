This 5lb Taco In Corpus Christi Is Free If You Eat It In 13 Minutes

Texas is the undisputed king of the breakfast taco. If you don’t realize that, leave.

But, just in case those out-of-state need some convincing, Recio’s Smokehouse Restaurant and Catering in Corpus Christi is offering the taco to end all tacos. This five-pound behemoth is filled with refried beans, potatoes, breakfast sausage, chorizo, egg, brisket, cheese, and it’s wrapped comfortably in a 24-inch homemade tortilla.

Cue mouth watering now.

The taco is available for only $12.99, too! The owner, Minnie Recio, first served the taco in 1999 for $3.50 after her son said he wanted to eat “the biggest taco in Texas.” While the price may have increased over the years, it is free if you are able to finish it in under 13 minutes.

Because of the popularity of the challenge, Recio’s Smokehouse is holding an official challenge in June where multiple people will compete to inhale all 5 pounds.

Via Texas Hill Country