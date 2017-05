Pets are a lot like kids. They may not be able to voice the word “Mom,” but their actions can be just as irritating.

Please don’t take that the wrong way, we LOVE kids! But if you’re a mom, sometimes hearing your name called over and over and over can grate on your nerves. So what would you do if your pet started calling you by “Mom” too?

“Mom. Mom. Mommy. Mother. Moooooooooommmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm.”

Yep, someone actually swapped out these meows for Mom. Thank God pets can’t talk!