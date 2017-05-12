Will Ferrell Sings During Commencement Speech for USC Class of 2017

Will Ferrell gave a commencement speech that brought the crowd to tears.

Well, tears of joy from all the laughter. The 49 year old actor also gave the class of 2017 some words of encouragement. The actor was also reviving an honorary doctoral degree from the University of southern California. Ferrell ended his speech by singing “I will always love you” by Whitney Houston, though he doesn’t hit all the high notes its still a pretty awesome Commencement speech. Check out Will Ferrell’s speech and singing in the clips below.