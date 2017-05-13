‘Gilmore Girls’ Lego Set Is On The Way

Legos are a beautiful thing for all ages. You can make anything with them, its lie tabletop Minecraft. There’s a whole website for Lego where they let fans submit ideas for sets. People vote on the ideas and the winners get produced.

This awesome ‘Gilmore Girls’ collection is an obvious winner. The creator, Rainer Zufall, basically created the entire ‘Gilmore Girls’ world in Lego form.

Let’s hope this gets enough votes, it would be awesome for young Lego lovers and Adult ‘Gilmore Girls’ fans alike.

Via Mashable