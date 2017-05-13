Dads Rejoice! The ‘Piggyback Rider’ Will Save You Loads Of Back Pain

May 13, 2017 7:17 PM
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Backpack, Dads, Harness, kids, Piggback, Piiggyback rider, video

Every kid loves piggybacks from their fathers, but let’s face it the novelty gets old for the parent after a while. You’re getting older and your kids getting heavier. That right there is a recipe for a slipped disk.

Well, now with the ‘Piggyback Rider’ you can extend your piggyback career and avoid a whole lot of pain. It’s like a backpack. Dads strap it on, then your child puts on a safety harness attached to your back, then steps into the foot stirrups and you’re off!

Checkout the video above. Oh, and you’re welcome.

Via Mashable

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live