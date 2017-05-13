Get A Look At Simon Cowell’s New Boy Band: “Pretty Much”

After discovering/creating superbands like One Direction and Fifth Harmony, one can say Simon Cowell has a knack for sniffing out the next big musical group.

And it sounds like that’s exactly what he’s been doing.

Get ready to become very familiar with Austin Porter, Nick Mara, Brandon Arreaga, Edwin Honoret and Zion Kuwonu…also known as the five guys of “Pretty Much”…Cowell’s new boy band creation.

It seems the guys have been living together, and rehearsing (singing and dancing), in L.A. for about eight months. No word on when they’ll be releasing new music, but it’s fair to bet they will probably be on Cowell’s Syco record label.

Take a look at them below…what do you think? Can you hear the ladies screaming yet?

Source: TMZ

