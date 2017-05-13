Hospital Leaves Thousands Of Medical Records Up On The Internet

Besides your social security number, there really isn’t any personal information more sensitive than medical records. Doctor-patient confidentiality is serious. Well, one major hospital committed a mortal sin, by leaving people’s medical records on the internet for anyone to read.

Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center in New York, one of the biggest medical centers in the US, claims that they were the victim of hackers. A German security company discovered that up to millions of personal medical records were left, unencrypted, for all to see.

The security company investigated the hacking claims and concluded that the leak was a result of a subpar software, which was not protected in any way. There wasn’t even a firewall in place. Literally anyone with basic computer security knowledge could access the hospitals entire records.

Needless to say, the hospital is in big trouble…

Via UPROXX