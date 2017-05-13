One Of The Top Baby Names Of 2016 Comes From One Of The Worst ‘Star Wars’ Characters

Parents come up with some strange names these days, and sometimes they take from their favorite characters in popular works of fiction. That’s not the case with this super popular baby name.

The Social Security Administration has released its 2016 baby name data and taking the #901 slot is ‘Kylo.’ The weird thing is no one liked Kylo Ren in the newest ‘Star Wars’ film. People didn’t even buy his merchandise, yet so many parents are naming their kids Kylo.

Why not Rey, Leia, or Han. Lando is another awesome name, Chewbacca is even an improvement from that moody teen Kylo. And let’s not he killed Han. Unforgivable, that name should be forbidden.

Via UPROXX