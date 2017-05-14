Canine Corner: Lola

May 14, 2017 9:47 PM By Sybil Summers
Lola was brought into the Legacy Humane Society program after spending her entire life tied outside to a chain. Despite her inhumane upbringing she is a sweet, gentle girl. She is still learning that humans are okay and will not hurt her.  She gets along great with other dogs, and look at those floppy ears!

This girl deserves a family who will continue to show her the love and life a dog should have.  Lola is about four years old, and she weighs 40lbs.  Lola is very loving!  She enjoys being outdoors, and she does better with women than she does with men. She has come such a long way from being tethered to a chain 24/7!

Lola will do best in a home with another dog to help show her the ropes! If you would like to adopt this precious girl, please complete an online application at http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

You can see all of the LHS dogs available for adoption or make a tax-deductible donation here.

