Heroic Police Dog Going Home After Taking a Bullet for Partner

Casper the friendly police dog is finally going home.

According to CBS news, the Palm Beach Sheriffs office encountered Philip O’Shea, who was wanted in North Carolina for robbery on Friday night. The man had crashed his car and exchanged gunfire with the police. During the shootout, what was meant for the officers, hit Casper instead. O’shea died that night during the exchange, while Casper was brought to the emergency veterinary hospital for treatment and surgery. “K-9 Officer Casper has done wonderfully and is walking fairly well, all things considered,” veterinarian Michele Tucker said. We’re all glad that the officers and Casper are all okay and safe now. Check out the video the Palm Beach Sheriffs office released regarding Casper below.