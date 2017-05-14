Most Elaborate Proposal Ever: Woman Spent A Whole Year Unknowingly Wearing Her Engagement Ring

This guy wins the award for the most elaborate proposal ever. He went for the long con and it worked out perfectly. Terry made his girlfriend, Anna, a necklace as a one year anniversary gift, and of course Anna treasured the necklace, wearing it every day.

Little did she know there was actually an engagement ring inside the necklace. Fast forward a year and a half later, Terry and Anna are visiting Smoo cave in Scotland. Terry take the necklace, gets on one knee, breaks it open and pops the question.

Anna’s response was pure gold. She yelled at him saying, “It’s been in there the entire time, I could have lost it you f*cking idiot.”

Via Mashable