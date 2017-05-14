Paul McCartney’s Pirates of the Caribbean Character Revealed

May 14, 2017 10:06 AM
Filed Under: Movies, paul mccartney, pirates of the caibbean, sir

The former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney has a small role in the up coming film.

Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tails is about to hit theaters in the weeks to come. Just recently Sir Paul McCartney took to Instagram to reveal his character in full make up and costume. You can barley tell its him at all in the poster. This isn’t the first time a rock star has appeared in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Rolling Stone member Keith Richards played captain Teague, Jack Sparrows father in both the 3rd and 4th installments. Check out the poster of McCartney below.

