Plane Crash In Parker County Leaves Two Seriously Injured

May 14, 2017 3:54 PM
Two men are in serious condition after their plane crashed in Parker County. The crash occurred at 7 pm on Saturday night, just 30 minutes south of Downtown Weatherford at a small airport in the Driftwood Ranch neighborhood.

The men were transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, having sustained serious injuries.

State Troopers and the FAA are on scene to investigate the crash. They have confirmed that the plane was a prototype aircraft glider, and that it sustained heavy damage.

Via NBC DFW

