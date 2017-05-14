This Airport Regularly has Mini Horses Around to Help Relieve Travelers of Stress

May 14, 2017 11:30 AM
Filed Under: airport, Mini Horse, Therapy animal

We’ve all seen dogs at the airport before, but mini horses?

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Understands that air travel can cause much unnecessary stress. Twice a month the airport has Seven Oaks Farm come by with some of its 34 mini horses and interact with children and adults to help relieve stress. “It’s just to ease anxiety levels, put smiles on faces. Clearly that’s working,” the airport’s senior manager of customer relations, Wendi Orlando, tells NPR. “When you look at the passengers walking by, it just never gets old. They love seeing the horses.” Honestly though who doesn’t like seeing horses inside, especially miniature horses. These therapy horses are used all over, they stop by hospitals, nursing homes and even colleges, to help relieve students of finals stress. Check out some of mini horses in the pics below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live