WATCH: Dude Casually Lands Helicopter To Grab Some McDonald’s

Just a normal afternoon in Sydney… People just going about their business, maybe grabbing some lunch at McDonald’s, when a helicopter lands in parking lot. The pilot casually gets out, ordered some food, climbed back in and took off.

So, this should be illegal, but apparently if the pilot has permission from the owner he can land on the property. But honestly, who’s going to stop this guy? He has a helicopter and he landed in a public parking lot with a very intimidating confidence.

He should have used the drive through, would have saved him time…

Via Mashable