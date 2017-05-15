Amazon Echo Gets Its Own ‘Saturday Night Live’ Skit

It’s no doubt Amazon’s Echo has been wildly successful with the company trying to fill every possible niche out there. With the Echo’s ever-growing line of products out there, it’s comes as no surprise that Saturday Night Live spoofs the smart speaker.

Meet Amazon’s Silver. Yes, Silver, aimed to appeal to seniors. According to the spoof on SNL, Silver is extremely loud and the best part is that it will answer back if you say any name that sounds remotely close to Alexa. Of course, you can only order it with a check or money order, which would be no problem.

We have to admit, it looks pretty convincing and almost real. Wouldn’t you want to give your grandparents a speaker that will listen to their long stories or change the temperature in the room for them? See the skit below!