Drake Escorts Cousin To Her High School Prom

May 15, 2017 8:47 AM
Filed Under: cousin, Drake, family, High School, Memphis, Prom

Chaperones are usually the unluckiest parent who is forced to make sure kids don’t have too much fun while at a dance or party.  Usually, the chaperones are not the highlight of a high school prom.

That is, of course, you are Drake.  The artist did a family member a solid by escorting his cousin, Jalaah Moore, and her date to their Memphis prom, and treated them to the works.  He rented them a white Rolls Royce, paid for their custom matching outfits, and even hosted a party at the Hard Rock for all 400 of Jalaah’s closest friends.

💛😊👑

A post shared by 💕Jalaah👑 (@hyfr_jalaah) on

Who do you think was more starstruck, the students or the teachers?

Via TMZ

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live