Drake Escorts Cousin To Her High School Prom

Chaperones are usually the unluckiest parent who is forced to make sure kids don’t have too much fun while at a dance or party. Usually, the chaperones are not the highlight of a high school prom.

That is, of course, you are Drake. The artist did a family member a solid by escorting his cousin, Jalaah Moore, and her date to their Memphis prom, and treated them to the works. He rented them a white Rolls Royce, paid for their custom matching outfits, and even hosted a party at the Hard Rock for all 400 of Jalaah’s closest friends.

💛😊👑 A post shared by 💕Jalaah👑 (@hyfr_jalaah) on May 14, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

Who do you think was more starstruck, the students or the teachers?

Via TMZ